Hitman 3 PC VR System Requirements Revealed, No Reverb G2 Support

Hitman 3’s PC VR support launches today, but it looks like you won’t be able to play it with an HP Reverb G2.

Developer IO Interactive has revealed the supported headsets and system requirements for the game, which is due to get an update adding in the VR support in a few hours from now (along with launching on Steam and Game Pass). The page confirms that the game supports the Valve Index, Meta Quest 2, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive Pro and Cosmos devices. But it also specifically states that the G2 is not supported, and doesn’t make any mention of support for other Windows MR devices.

We’ve reached out to IO to ask if Reverb G2 support could be added to the game later down the line. Reverb G2 is an impressive headset with very high resolution displays, so it’d be a shame not to be able to experience the game this way.

The page also confirms that the game supports the Valve Index controllers, Oculus Touch controllers and Vive Cosmos controllers. The original Vive wands, meanwhile, will work with the game to some degree, but haven’t been specifically optimized for the game.

Hitman 3 PC VR System Requirements Revealed

Finally, we have minimum specs. IO says you’ll need:

CPU: Intel 6-core i7-8700 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super / AMD 5700XT

This base requirement will apparently allow you to run the game at a consistent 90FPS on lower-end headsets with graphics sets on low. Anything more than that and you’ll probably want to invest in some better gear.

We’ll be bringing you impressions of Hitman 3 on PC VR as soon as we can, so stay tuned.