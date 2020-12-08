Hitman 3 On PS5 Includes Free Copy Of PS4 Version For PSVR

Following in the footsteps of No Man’s Sky, the PS5 version of the upcoming Hitman 3 will include the PS4 version to ensure no one misses out on PSVR support.

PSVR integration with Hitman 3 was announced earlier in the year but, at the time, neither Sony nor developer IO Interactive confirmed exactly which versions for PlayStation consoles supported the kit. A few weeks back, we confirmed that you will in fact need the PS4 version of the game to play the game in VR, even if you have a PS5. At that time, Sony told us it had not announced native PSVR games for PS5.

So, yes, the only way to play Hitman 3 with PSVR on PS5 is via the backwards compatible PS4 version. But, in a PlayStation Blog post today, IO confirmed that, whether you buy Hitman 3 digitally or physically on PS5, you’ll get a free digital copy of the PS4 version too. So you’ll need that version installed on your PS5 too if you want to play PSVR.

That means you’ll likely miss out on all of the biggest improvements seen in the next-generation version, including being able to play the game with PS5’s fancy DualSense controller with its adaptive triggers and advanced haptic feedback.

We’ve still got our fingers crossed that Sony will one day open the door to native PSVR support for PS5 games, perhaps tied to the release of a new headset, but the company is tight-lipped on if that will happen. Patents, talks and executive comments certainly hint that we could see a PSVR 2, but with the PS5 only just out the gates it’s likely to be some time until we actually hear about it. You can follow up with everything we know about PSVR 2 right here.

Hitman 3’s VR support, meanwhile, is exclusive to PSVR for the time being. The game won’t use the Move controllers but instead tracking on a Dualshock 4, and IO won’t say if a PC VR version might happen. We do know, however, that the entire game supports PSVR and you can even import the levels from Hitman 1 and 2 into the game and play them in VR too.

Hitman 3 arrives on January 20. Will you be playing the game in VR? Let us know in the comments below!