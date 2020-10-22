Hitman 3 Pre-Orders List PSVR Support On PS4 But Not PS5

Pre-order listings finally confirm that the upcoming Hitman 3 will support the PSVR headset on PS4, but PS5 support isn’t listed.

Two sites have now put up pre-orders for the physical edition of IO Interactive’s latest. Best Buy has a standard version whilst Limited Run Games (LRG) is distributing a Deluxe Edition on PS4 and PS5 (though it’s not part of the usual LRG set). Both listings for the PS4 version of the game have PSVR pictured and labeled on the box art. Going a step further, the LRG listing also mentions PSVR in its product description.

Hitman 3 PSVR PS5 Support In Question

But neither listing’s box art nor product descriptions mention PSVR on the PS5 version. When IO announced Hitman 3’s PSVR support earlier in the year, it did so without specifically confirming which platform the support was coming to. Instead, the company said it was still working on the details of how players could access the PSVR support. There’s a PlayStation Store listing for the PS4 version that confirms PSVR support, too, but no PS5 listings yet.

PS5, meanwhile, supports the original PSVR via backwards compatibility, but Sony itself hasn’t said anything about new PS5 games supporting the old headset. In fact, seeing as you need an adapter to support the original PSVR camera, the new PS5 camera won’t support the headset and existing PS4 controllers like DualShock 4 and the Moves don’t support PS5 games, it’s not looking likely that that’s the case. We’ve reached out to IO to try and confirm what’s happening.

Is it really possible that we’ll have to play the PS4 version of the game on PS5 to get the PSVR support? It would be a truly bizarre situation if so. That said, there is a free upgrade path from PS4 to PS5 for Hitman 3, but only if you buy the digital version of the game. It might be safer, then, to wait to get the PS4 edition on the PlayStation Store rather than any physical disc. Theoretically, that could mean you can play the new version of the game on PS5 with shiny graphics and then switch back to the PS4 version when you want to play in VR.

Of course, it’s very possible that this could change before the launch of Hitman 3 in January 2021 and, even if it doesn’t we might see the PS5 version add support for the unannounced PSVR 2 headset, if and when that happens.

Hitman 3 will let you play not only the entire game inside Sony’s headset but also go back and play levels from Hitman 1 and 2 by importing them into the latest title. We’re really looking forward to trying the game out for ourselves, though the revelation that it only supports the DualShock 4 controller has us wondering how it might play.

What do you make of the Hitman 3 PSVR PS5 support situation?