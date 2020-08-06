Hitman 3 PSVR Support Announced, Entire Trilogy Coming to Headset

Big news from Sony’s State Of Play event just now – IO Interactive’s Hitman 3 has support for the PSVR headset. And that’s literally not the half of it.

Hitman is a famous series that does exactly what it says on the tin. Playing as an elite assassin, you take out high-value targets in sandbox levels. As a trailer for the game revealed, Hitman 3’s PSVR support lets you truly step into the shoes of Agent 47 for the first time. The trailer showed some new footage of the game, shot in first-person, in which Agent 47 eliminated a target in very close confines. But, not only that; the entire new Hitman trilogy will be playable inside the headset.

The latest two Hitman games featured incremental episodes. When the sequel arrived a few years on, players could experience the entire original first game inside Hitman 2 with updates. It seems like Hitman 3 will carry on that tradition, and let you experience each level from the original title. Not only that, but you can play it all in VR too. It’s not clear if the game supports the Move controllers or the DualShock 4 at this point in time.

Hitman 3 is coming to PS4 and PS5 in January 2021 and the PSVR support should be available at launch. It sounds like the PSVR support relates to the PS4 version of the game, as it’s not yet clear if new PS5 games can support Sony’s original headset, and a successor deivce for the new console is yet to be announced.