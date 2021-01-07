New Hitman 3 PSVR Trailer Shows Plenty Of Gameplay

IO Interactive just debuted another trailer for Hitman 3’s PSVR support, just under two weeks ahead of the game’s full launch.

The trailer gives us our best look yet at the game’s VR support. As you can see, VR support changes the Hitman 3 experience dramatically. For the first time ever, you’ll play in first person as Agent 47 and use motion controls for a more realistic experience. We see the player aiming weapons, using melee attacks, dragging bodies and much more using their hand. However the game uses the DualShock 4 for motion tracking – the team hasn’t implemented support for the Move motion controllers. Don’t expect any two-handed controls in this one, then.

Moreover, the ability to import levels from Hitman 1 and 2 returns in the third installment. That means that, if you own those games, you’ll be able to revisit them in VR too. That’s a heck of a lot of content for a VR game.

Not long to go now – Hitman 3 launches on January 20th. For now, the VR support is exclusive to the PSVR version. That means you’ll need to own a PS4 copy of the game to use it, even if you’re playing on PS5, but IO is including the last-generation version in with PS5 purchases. No word yet on a possible PC VR port (the flat-screen version will be out on all platforms) but the studio hasn’t explicitly ruled it out, either.

Will you be checking out Hitman 3 in VR later this month? Let us know in the comments below!