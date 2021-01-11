Hitman 3: All Six Locations Revealed For Upcoming PSVR Stealth Game

Today IO Interactive revealed all six of the locations featured in Hitman 3, giving a sneak peek into where Agent 47 will be traveling in the final entry of the new World of Assassination trilogy.

The game kicks off in Dubai and ends in Romania, with missions to the UK, Germany, China, and Argentina peppered in between. We covered some of the other past missions a bit in the past. Even though Hitman 3 looks to include one fewer mission than Hitman 2 did, we can likely expect them to still be large, dynamic, and full of options in how you pursue and eliminate targets.

We’ve got quick little image previews and spoiler-free teasers included below for each region:

Dubai, UAE

The game starts in Dubai, with Agent 47 literally on top of the world.

Experience the grandeur and decadence of Dubai at the opening ceremony of the tallest building in the world. Join an excited crowd to witness the breath-taking scenery and explore the top floors of this exquisite building – both inside and out.

Dartmoor, United Kingdom

After the events in Dubai, 47 heads to England. Travel to the historic Thornbridge Manor in Dartmoor for a mission with a murder mystery twist. Choose your own path to your objectives or take on the role of detective to solve a murder and eliminate your target. Two birds, one disguise.

Berlin, Germany

At the mid-way point of the game, 47 is en-route to Germany. Head to the outskirts of Berlin, a city known for its fairytales, vibrant style and chaotic nightlife. Whether you’re looking for a place to reflect and recuperate or want to experience the dizzying adrenaline rush of an epic rave, Berlin will help you find both of those things and everything in between.

Chongqing, China

As the story intensifies, 47 arrives in China. Under the flickering neon lights of busy cafes and amidst a flurry of small shops and food stands crammed into tight streets, Chongqing offers travellers a respite from the demands of everyday life. This megacity is a transportation hub with plenty of secrets off the beaten path.

Mendoza, Argentina

HITMAN 3’s penultimate mission takes Agent 47 to Argentina. As one of the most well-known wine regions in South America, Mendoza is the perfect place to take in the beautiful sights and acquired tastes of Argentina. From the sloping hills to the modern vineyards, there’s plenty of opportunity to explore.

Carpathian Mountains, Romania

HITMAN 3’s epilogue sees Agent 47 return to Romania. The final mission in the World of Assassination trilogy takes you to the Carpathian Mountains.

Notably, IO also stated that all of the levels from both previous entries in the new trilogy will also be updated to include VR support. So if you own those on your PS4 as well, you can import them into Hitman 3 and play them in VR too. Overall, that’s a lot of content.

Do you plan on venturing into Hitman 3 when it drops on PSVR January 20th? The game is also coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and Switch all without VR support. Let us know down in the comments below what you think!