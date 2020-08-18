Hitman 3 Will Feature A Sniper Mode, 1v1 Multiplayer Not Returning

Alongside the main campaign, the upcoming PSVR-supported Hitman 3 will feature a number of other modes, including the return of Sniper Assassin.

In a blog post yesterday, developer IO Interactive confirmed a number of additional modes for the game. It didn’t directly confirm each would be playable with PSVR, but has previously said the entire game — and all levels from older titles — will be playable inside the headset so we’re definitely hoping that’s the case.

Perhaps the most exciting mode for VR players will be the Sniper Assassin mode, in which you revisit levels to take out targets from afar. This could work really well in VR, if support is in. Also returning is the Contracts Mode, in which players can make their own missions and share them with others, Escalations, which revamps maps with new elements and restrictions, and Elusive Targets, which are available for a limited time.

Meanwhile, the Ghost multiplayer mode that debuted in Hitman 2 will not be returning. This mode featured 1v1 competitive play against another assassin. “We have learnt a hell of a lot from Ghost Mode over the last two years and we’ll be taking all of those learnings onboard for what we do in the future with regards to multiplayer,” IO noted.

Last week we learned that Hitman 3 will be exclusive to PSVR at launch, and that it’s played using the DualShock 4, not the Move motion controllers. The game’s out in January 2021 on PS4 and PS5, but it’s not yet clear if we’ll be playing in VR on both consoles, or just one of them.