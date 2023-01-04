Hitman 3 Wins VR Game of the Year in 2022 Steam Awards

Valve announced the fan-voted results for the 2022 Steam Awards, with Hitman 3 taking VR Game of the Year.

Initially released in 2021, Hitman 3’s VR support was originally PSVR exclusive at launch, before jumping to PC VR exactly one year later. For the 2022 Steam Awards, IO Interactive’s stealth game was listed against Bonelab, Green Hell VR, Among Us VR, and Inside the Backrooms.

It follows IO Interactive’s news that Hitman 3 is being rebranded as Hitman: World of Assassination later this month, streamlining the entire rebooted trilogy into one game from January 26. Existing Hitman 3 owners on all platforms will receive this upgrade for free, while Hitman 1 and 2 are being delisted from digital storefronts.

While we had positive thoughts in our initial Hitman 3 review, we weren’t so hot on Hitman 3’s PC VR support last January, concluding it’s better experienced on PSVR.

It was, perhaps, a little too hopeful to think IOI might go back and completely revamp the game’s VR support to work naturally with PC VR hardware given its PSVR origins. But VR design has come a long way in the past two or three years and Hitman 3’s PC VR support has the air of a 2016 title still wrestling with how to best implement motion controls.

Hitman 3 is available now on PSVR and PC VR, and it’s currently 65% off on Steam at $20.99 until January 5. That’s alongside a flatscreen release for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch (via cloud streaming),