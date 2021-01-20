Hitman 3 VR Livestream: Unprofessional Assassination As It Happens!

Need to see more of Hitman VR before picking up the new PSVR release today? You’re in luck; our Hitman 3 VR livestream sees us fumbling our way through the game at 8:30am PT/4:30pm GMT today!

IO Interactive rounds out its World of Assassination trilogy with the launch of Hitman 3 on pretty much every console today. But PS4 players are in for an extra treat; the entire campaign supports the PSVR headset. Better yet, you can important levels from Hitman 1 and 2 and play those in VR too, all with the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller.

Hitman 3 VR Livestream

We already have a full review of the game right over here, but rest assured we think it’s pretty great. The controls can sometimes be a handful and IO has had to make sacrifices to get it to work in VR, but overall it’s an incredibly polished and engaging game with a lot of content on offer.

Join Jamie and Zeena later today as they dive further into the world of assassination. We’ll be playing through some of the levels we’ve already mastered, plus we might take some time to visit Hitman 1 and 2, which we haven’t been able to do just yet. All-in-all there’s a lot to get through, so forget about any other important events today (I can’t think of anything?) and get settled in!

Want more? We’ve got plenty – we also just put up our graphics comparison between PSVR and the original PS4, and our full video review will be coming later today!