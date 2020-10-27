Hive Slayer Is A Free New VR Game Aiding Louisiana Hurricane Relief Via Donations

VR developer King Crow Studios is giving away its new VR game, Hive Slayer, for free in the name of a good cause.

Hive Slayer is essentially a sci-fi VR wave shooter for PC VR headsets. You take up arms and fight off hordes of bug-like aliens. Armed with a plasma blaster in one hand and a shield in the other, you gun your way to the top of the leaderboard, scoring power-ups in your quest to save humanity. Think Starship Troopers, just if you got scores for killing bugs. The game comes with a standard mode, plus an endless variation and even an arcade mode in which you shoot down enemies in columns. Check out the trailer below.

The developer says the game “mixes classic quarter machine arcade gameplay with the power of VR to transform you into the galaxy’s deadliest defender.”

King Crow is releasing the project in aid of the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana Hurricane Relief & Recovery fund. You can make a donation to the cause either over on Hiver Slayer’s itch.io page (it’s also available on Steam) or directly through the fund’s own website.

The team, itself based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, wrote about the personal impact hurricanes Laura and Delta have struck in a blog post surrounding the game’s release. “Our founder Cody Louviere has been traveling multiple times a week to Lake Charles, Louisiana – hurricane ground zero,” the post reads. “A Lake Charles native, he’s been working with his own family – his mother, his father, and siblings – to try to save and repair their homes in the middle of these back-to-back natural disasters.”

“So, to do our part we will donate 100% of the net proceeds from donations made by you, players of HIVE SLAYER to aid in the relief efforts.”

Hiver Slayer releases today. Will you be checking the game out? Let us know in the comments below, and make sure to chip in for a good cause, too.