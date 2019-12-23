Free Demo Of Innovative, Physics-Based ‘Holoception’ Now Available

The physics-based VR shooter Holoception is now offering a free demo on Steam after initially launching a paid project in early access in October this year.

The game offers innovative gameplay that allows the player to switch between first-person and a third-person point of view. The latter sees you control a stick person from afar who mirrors your movements. This unusual mechanic can take some getting used to, which is why the developers Holonautic are now offering a demo. Trying the game out might help those who are skeptical, allowing them to try out the system before buying in.

According to a Steam update, the demo includes the full tutorial and on-boarding experience, which should give you a taste of what’s to come and get at least partially acquainted with Holoception’s unique control systems. You can check out some footage of the tutorial we captured earlier this year, embedded below, which was recorded shortly before the game’s early access release.

Holoception is currently priced around $20 in US dollars, however, the developers said this will gradually increase between now and the full launch. While the game did initially support the HTC Vive, the Vive wands aren’t currently supported as a method of input, meaning that the Oculus Rift and Valve Index are the only two supported systems currently. Here’s what the developers say on that:

“We temporarily removed the Vive wands as an officially supported input system as we don’t feel that the current state of the locomotion system delivers a good enough experience. We still support the platform of course and improve it steadily with coming updates, but we currently can’t recommend it as a good input device due to the limitations of the input controls (lack of thumbsticks).

The game remains in early access on Steam with the free demo now available, and will continue to evolve with more content and updates until the full release. When it launched in October, Holonautic suggested the game would be in early access for a 6 to 12 month period.

Have you tried Holoception? Let us know what you thought in the comments.