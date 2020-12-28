VR Fitness Platform Holofit Coming To Oculus Quest

Another VR fitness platform is on its way to Oculus Quest. This time it’s Holodia’s Holofit.

This new workout app was recently listed in the Coming Soon section of the Oculus Store. It’s another subscription-based app, making it the second Quest fitness app to adopt the model after the launch of Beat Saber-esque experience, Supernatural, earlier this year. Holofit is quite a different experience, however.

The app pairs your headset with compatible fitness machines like bikes, ellipticals and rowing machines. Once you select a workout, you can choose from a range of virtual locations, based on real-life or fictional, and then run, cycle or row through them. Check out a trailer below.

Holofit Oculus Quest Version Confirmed

As you work out the app will keep track of your progress and there are bonus objectives and minigames to take part in as you play. The idea is that gamifying fitness and providing new locations to visit might help motivate people to keep in shape. There’s also an iOS and Android companion app to keep track of your data.

Subscriptions to Holofit start at €9.90 a month (about $12.12) or €108 for an annual fee (about $132.23). Even though the app is coming to Quest, the company also sells a dedicated mobile VR headset for €149 which we haven’t tested ourselves. The company does offer commercial plans too, though the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly having an effect there.

Will you be trying out Holofit when it launches on Oculus Quest? Let us know in the comments below.