Horizon Call Of The Mountain Drops New Story Details Ahead Of PSVR 2 Launch

Horizon Call of the Mountain arrives soon as the most high-profile PSVR 2 launch game, and Guerilla Games just revealed new story details.

While it was already known that Aloy isn’t the protagonist, even though she will appear, Horizon Call of the Mountain tells the story of a Shadow Carja soldier, Ryas. Detailed in a new PlayStation Blog post, he now seeks atonement for his past crimes, letting himself get captured after previously helping abduct Prince Itamen. Working for Sun-King Avad and his spymaster, Blameless Marad, Ryas must investigate a new threat to the Sundom and earn his freedom.

“Ryas ended up on the wrong side for the right reasons. His family was torn apart, and ultimately, he was incarcerated. This is the story of how he tries to come back from that,” explains Guerrilla’s Studio Narrative Director, Ben McCaw, later explaining why Call of the Mountain uses a new character. “We took the Horizon experience and built it from the ground up for VR. And for this, we felt we needed a new protagonist. As a master climber, hunter, and explorer, Ryas offers the perfect viewpoint of the sweeping vistas and dangerous wilds of Horizon.”

Horizon: Call of the Mountain was one of the upcoming games we tried in our PSVR 2 preview last September. We praised the haptics in both the headset and new Sense controllers, believing it made a noticeable gameplay difference:

The new haptic capabilities genuinely add to the experience. The high fidelity vibrations in the controllers let me feel the tension in the bow string as I pulled it back in Horizon Call Of The Mountain, and the rumble motor in the headset meant it really felt like I was getting hit by the enemies.

Horizon Call of the Mountain arrives on February 22 for $59.99. A PSVR 2 hardware bundle which includes Horizon is also available for pre-order at $600.