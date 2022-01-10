Latest Quest 2 PTC Update Includes First Look At Horizon Home, Guardian Walls

The latest version of Quest 2’s software available on the Public Test Channel includes a brief glimpse of the promised social Horizon Home feature.

A short introduction demo for Horizon Home is included in Quest v37, which is only available to those that have opted into the Public Test Channel via the app. It doesn’t actually let you invite other friends into your Home space yet, but it does show you everything you can do with others inside Horizon Home and how you’ll add friends into spaces too. We’ve got a quick glimpse of the demo below.

Horizon Home Demo Hidden In Quest v37

The demo is actually hidden away, but Quest leakster Bastian found the feature along with the hidden command needed to run it. head to SideQuest, click the ‘Run ADB icon in the top right’ and post “adb shell am start -a android.intent.action.VIEW -d systemux://co-presence-nux com.oculus.vrshell/.MainActivity” to try it out for yourself.

Room Setup Update:

– You can now define a room with walls & ceiling (DON’T USE WHILE IN STUDIO ENVOIREMENT)

“adb shell am start -a android.intent.action.MAIN -d systemux://guardian/room-capture com.oculus.vrshell/.MainActivity” 3/4 pic.twitter.com/XrADff1oDY — Bastian 😀 🦈 (@Basti564) January 7, 2022

This inclusion might suggest Horizon Home will be included with the full launch of v37, though the standard Quest software hasn’t hit v36 yet. Once live, you’ll be able to explore Home environments together, watch videos via the Oculus TV app, immerse yourself in 360 degree content together and, perhaps most importantly, launch straight into parties for games like Arizona Sunshine.

Bastian also uncovered the ability to define walls and the ceiling when in your Guardian play space as a means of further expanding Guardians’ capabilities and references to support for the Apple Magic Keyboard and Logitech MX Keys, too.

Are you going to be checking out Horizon Home when it’s finally ready? Let us know in the comments below!