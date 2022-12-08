Horizon: Call Of The Mountain Releases February 22 For PSVR 2, New Trailer Here

Horizon: Call of the Mountain releases as a PSVR 2 launch title on February 22, confirmed today during The Game Awards pre-show.

The news isn’t exactly a surprise – the game is already being sold in a pre-order bundle with the PSVR 2 headset, so it was practically a given – but Sony had yet to confirm the official release date for the game until now. The announcement came during the pre-show for The Game Awards, alongside a new teaser trailer for the game, embedded below.

While it’s nice to get a new look at Call of the Mountain, don’t get too excited – the trailer was incredibly brief, showing only a few snippets of new footage. Nonetheless, the footage looks absolutely stunning and we can’t wait to jump into the action next year.

PSVR 2 launches February 22 for $550 and is available for pre-order now. Horizon: Call of the Mountain was one of the games we tried in our PSVR 2 hands-on in September. We found that the new haptics in the Sense controllers and headset made quite the difference while playing Horizon:

The new haptic capabilities genuinely add to the experience. The high fidelity vibrations in the controllers let me feel the tension in the bow string as I pulled it back in Horizon Call Of The Mountain, and the rumble motor in the headset meant it really felt like I was getting hit by the enemies.

Horizon: Call of the Mountain launches alongside PSVR 2 on February 22, 2023.