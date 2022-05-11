Horizon Worlds Adds 100+ Pre-Made Items With New Asset Library Feature

From today, you can access a library of pre-made assets in Meta’s virtual creation tool, Horizon Worlds.

Still in open beta in the US and Canada, Horizon Worlds lets Quest and Rift users build virtual worlds, objects and experiences to share with friends and others. But, so far, any item or prop a user might want to utilize in their creation would have to be made from scratch. That’s useful for those that want to build worlds out of their own content, but Meta is now adding a shortcut for those that don’t want to create unique assets for every aspect of their worlds. It’s called the Asset Library.

As it stands right now, the Asset Library is essentially a curated list of 3D assets made by Meta staff and some Horizon community memebers that lets you quickly bring them into your own creation. So you might be able to quickly add guitars to a music venue, for example, provided the library contains the relevent asset.

You’ll also be able to see how items in the Asset Library were made to get tips for your own work.

It doesn’t appear to be currently possible for anyone to upload any of their creations to the library, but Meta will be adding more items to the library over time and is asking users to share ideas and upvote others for what they want to see next. We asked the company if there are plans to allow community members to monetize their creations in any way through this new feature, but a Meta spokesperson said this was not currently a supported option.