Horizon Worlds Launches Official NBA Lane Experience

Horizon Worlds’ next tie-in experience is with the NBA.

A new NBA Lane world can be found under the Events tab of Meta’s social creation tool, and will be available until June 30. Within the world you can explore NBA-themed environments and shoot hoops with friends. There’s also a low gravity dunk contest with judges that rank your performance, a huge virtual screen with highlight clips and a trophy room where you can find the new Larry O’Brien trophy.

This is Horizon Worlds’ second major brand tie-in after launching a Wendy’s world earlier in the year. Currently the app is only available in the US and Canada as a beta, though Meta is planning to open up to more territories in the future. Last week Meta announced that it was bringing its other Horizons experience, Venues, into the Worlds app and retiring the original.

Yesterday Meta also introduced a new feature for the experience, the Asset Library. This essentially gives users quick access to a library of over 100 pre-made items and objects made by Meta staff and some community members. More assets will be added over time.

