How To Enable NVIDIA VRSS On RTX Cards For Sharper VR Quality In Supported Games

NVIDIA’s Variable Rate Supersampling (VRSS) dynamically increases the resolution in the center of the lenses instead of wasting performance on the entire view. Here’s how to enable it for supported games.

VRSS was announced and released at CES 2020. VRSS will only activate when the GPU is not already fully utilized. This means activating this feature shouldn’t prevent you from maintaining frame rate. This is important in VR because dropping frames can make you feel sick.

Supported Titles

This is a driver-level feature, so it doesn’t need integrated by developers. However, it will only work on a specific list of 24 games which have been tested by NVIDIA. As of writing, these are the supported titles:

Battlewake

Boneworks

Eternity Warriors VR

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades

In Death

Job Simulator

Killing Floor: Incursion

L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files

Lone Echo

Mercenary 2: Silicon Rising

Pavlov VR

Raw Data

Rec Room

Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

Robo Recall

Sairento VR

Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope

Skeet: VR Target Shooting

Space Pirate Trainer

Special Force VR: Infinity War

Spiderman: Far from Home

Spiderman: Homecoming – Virtual Reality Experience

Talos Principle VR

The Soulkeeper VR

Update The Driver

To use VRSS, you’ll need to be on driver version 441.87 or later, as that was the version which added the feature. This is a stable release — so there is no need to download Beta drivers.

If you use the GeForce Experience tool, you can update your driver using it as usual.

Otherwise, you can download the latest driver from NVIDIA’s website.

Enable In NVIDIA Control Panel

To open the NVIDIA Control Panel, right click your desktop to find the shortcut. Once it opens, navigate to the Manage 3D settings tab.

Within 3D Settings, select the ‘Program Settings’ tab and scroll down to the very bottom setting.

Set it to ‘Adaptive’ in order to have the driver enable it when performance allows, and increase and decrease it based on what your card can currently handle.

That’s it! VRSS will now be enabled for the game you selected. Note that you’ll need to manually do this for each supported game you want to use VRSS. Hopefully NVIDIA adds an option to enable it for all VRSS supporting games in the future.