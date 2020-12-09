How To Play Stadia Games Like Cyberpunk 2077 On Oculus Quest

Cyberpunk 2077 is out now and even though it doesn’t have official VR support for the game itself you can still play it using your VR headset — specifically if you use an Oculus Quest 2 with Google Stadia.

We’ll have a separate article on how to do it with the PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 coming soon (there are a few different options) so this article only covers the Stadia version of the game.

Since the entirety of Cyberpunk 2077 is on Stadia that means you can play the game without the need for a game console or gaming PC at all. You can stream it to any compatible web browser, a compatible Chromecast device, or to the Stadia mobile app. And now thanks to this special hacked version of Chromium that works with Android devices that aren’t officially support, such as the Oculus Quest, you can even play it on your Quest or Quest 2.

I was able to get it working, so you know it’s dead simple. Here’s what you do:

Download SideQuest and reference our SideQuest guide on setting that up. Connect your Quest or Quest 2 to a PC running SideQuest. this APK to install ‘Chromium-For-Stadia’ on your Quest. Sideload Connect a game controller via Bluetooth to your Quest in the ‘Experimental Features’ section of the Settings menu. Games on Stadia work with any bluetooth controller usually, but the Stadia controller buttons are mapped like an Xbox controller so that’s what the UI will show. That means A-B-Y-X instead of X-O-triangle-square. Launch the Oculus TV app inside the headset. Launch the Chromium channel. stadia.google.com Visit the Stadia home page: Switch to desktop mode by clicking the settings in the top right corner. If it doesn’t let you login due to being an “untrusted” browser, switch out of desktop mode, login, and then switch back and reload the page. Launch a game and enjoy!

I’ve tested it out playing both Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order and Cyberpunk 2077 just now and everything works well. There is an ever-so-slight bit of added latency it seems that’s barely noticeable, I could only tell because I literally played Cyberpunk 2077 from Stadia on my 4K TV using Chromecast and then immediately went in the headset and launched it to compare. It’s absolutely playable and feels similar to playing non-VR PS4 games on PSVR using Cinematic Mode.

Unfortunately you cannot adjust the size of the window as far as I know, it just floats in front of you inside your Oculus Home environment.

If you want to give it a try without buying a game like Cyberpunk 2077, you can sign up for a free Stadia account and instantly play games like Destiny 2 for free. Or if you sign up for a free trial with Pro you get a ton of other games to try as well before it ever charges you the $10/mo membership.

Let us know if you try this out too and what you think!