How To Watch Meta Connect 2022 Live, On Screen Or In VR

Meta Connect is streaming tomorrow. Here’s how you can watch it.

Connect starts at 10 am Pacific Time, streaming officially to Facebook and in Horizon Worlds. We’re expecting the formal reveal of the Meta Quest Pro headset alongside a lineup of major updates to the company’s efforts in VR and AR.

The event will begin with the main keynote at 10 am Pacific on the Reality Labs Facebook page – this is the one to watch for the biggest announcements. That’ll be followed by a Developer State of the Union at 11:35 Pacific, Developer Sessions at 12:20 Pacific, and an Unscripted talk from John Carmack at 2:30 Pacific.

In addition, Meta is hosting an in-VR main event space called Meta Square in its Horizon Worlds platform. Horizon Worlds is accessible to Quest 2 owners in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Iceland, Ireland, France, and Spain.

Meta says to follow these steps to access the experience in VR:

Register at oculus.com/connect

oculus.com/connect Update your headset to the latest Meta Quest software version

Restart Worlds and update to the latest version of the app

Worlds and update to the latest version of the app Hop in early to explore the main event space, Meta Square

Make sure your headset is fully charged and that you have power and an internet connection

