How To Watch The VR Awards, Streaming Tomorrow

It’s nearly time for the annual VR Awards, hosted live in London. You’ll be able to watch this year’s show live on YouTube and in VR.

The show kicks off at 6:30pm UK/10:30am PT. You can watch it right here via a YouTube embed below. You’ll also be able to join the show in VR via Altspace by booking a free ticket over on the official website (which is available right up until the start of the stream). This will also include an exclusive in-VR experience that celebrates the history of VR.

Watch The VR Awards Live

As for what to expect from this year’s show? Well, The VR Awards celebrate all angles of the VR industry. So, yes, there’s a best game category with entries including Demeo and Star Wars: Squadrons, whilst you’ll also see enterprise, experiential and healthcare VR applications recognized.

Also confirmed today is the Accenture VR Lifetime Achievement Award, which will be granted to human interface pioneer, Thomas A. Furness III. Furness’ work in VR spans over five decades, having worked on some of the first VR systems for the US Air Force. He’ll be accepting his award holographically.

Plus, be on the lookout for a chance to win an Oculus Quest 2 during the stream. You can find out more info about how to enter on the official site.

Who are you hoping to see take home a VR Award this year? Let us know in the comments below!