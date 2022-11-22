HP Reverb G2 Is Just $300 In The US For Black Friday Week

HP Reverb G2 is just $300 in a “Pre-Black Friday Sale” on HP’s USA Store.

Reverb G2 is a tethered PC VR headset. It uses Microsoft’s Windows MR (WMR) software platform but is compatible with most SteamVR games.

Its dual 2160×2160 panels provide higher resolution than Quest 2, and it has stepless lens separation adjustment. It features the same kind of near-off-ear speakers as Valve Index, via a collaboration with Valve.

We reviewed Reverb G2 when it first launched. We loved the comfort, audio, and clarity of the headset – but found the controller tracking and ergonomics lacking. It’s an ideal headset for simulators, but for room-scale gaming it doesn’t quite match up to Quest 2 or Valve Index.

A year after launch HP released a revision with the angle of the tracking cameras adjusted to increase tracking volume “by 30% compared to our original headset and resolving blind spots above and below the waist.” The original revision was discontinued.

Reverb G2 is normally priced at $600. It was on sale for $350 last month, but this $300 price is the most significant discount we’ve seen yet.