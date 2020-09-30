HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition Adds Face And Eye-Tracking, Coming In 2021

HP is planning an Omnicept Edition of its Reverb G2 VR headset for early 2021 with additional face-tracking sensors and the ability to measure “cognitive load”.

The upcoming PC VR headset can sense expressions, eye movements and heart rate, with the promise of “foveated rendering, this HMD delivers lifelike VR like never before,” a HP document pitches.

“By capturing user responses in real time, you can generate insights and adapt each user’s experience,” the document suggests. HP promises software development tools informed by the “cognitive load” of the headset wearer. Taken all together, you could have agents in a virtual world who know whether you are tense, what you are looking at, what you are interested in, and potentially much more.

HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition Revealed

“HMD firmware safeguards sensor data at every moment of capture and no data is stored on the headset. HP Omnicept powered applications help ensure the capture and transfer of data comply with GDPR and keep user data confidential,” HP suggests.

HP is selling the base Reverb G2 PC-powered headset without the “Omnicept” sensing capabilities for around $600. Made in partnership with Valve and Microsoft and boasting a 2160 x 2160 resolution per eye, the device is hugely anticipated by the PC VR community. New orders for the headset featuring Valve audio and lens technology are expected to ship in December.

When it comes to the Omnicept Edition of G2 in 2021, HP is pitching the product to developers and researchers seeking a “2% revenue share for profit” on applications built for the sensor-laden headset.

Here’s a look at the included APIs and terms that HP is pitching for Omnicept:

There’s obviously a lot of unanswered questions at this point regarding the Omnicept Edition of the Reverb G2 and the applications developers are likely to make for the system.

We’ll bring you updates as soon as we have them. For more updates on the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition, stay tuned to Upload and our Youtube channel.