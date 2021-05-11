HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Now Available In US

The HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition is now available to purchase online in the United States.

The standard Reverb G2 model was announced in 2020 and launched last November, aimed at consumers and available for $599. In short, we thought it was a good headset with bad controllers.

Towards the end of last year, HP announced an enhanced version of the G2 designed for professional use — the Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition. The enhanced headset added sensors to track pupil size, eye movement, heart rate and facial expressions, thanks to a unit mounted on the bottom of the device.

According to HP, these new sensors would enhance the effectiveness of VR training solutions, measuring how users respond to certain situations. This would also launch alongside support for spatial audio in HP’s Omnicept SDK, which uses head-relate-transfer-functions to provide more immersive audio in VR.

The Omnicept is priced at $1249, more than double the price of the base G2, and therefore is not aimed at a consumer level. With all the additional sensors, the G2 Omnicept Edition can help businesses and other non-consumer users increase immersion by taking advantage of the wealth of data that the headset provides.

Now, the Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition is available to order in the United States direct from HP. According to their site, it will ship by May 19, just one week away.

Basic access to the Omnicept SDK is free and supports Unity and Unreal, however there are different tiers available for expanded use. HP does ask for a 2% revenue share from any profit made with software that uses the SDK in their products. There’s also a $1499 Enterprise tier available, which includes a perpetual license and service pack, with additional costs for run time licences.

The HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition is available to order online now.