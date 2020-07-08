HP Reverb G2 Releases Mid-September, Official UK Retailer Says

Yesterday HP launched pre-orders for its Reverb G2 headset in eight new territories. At the time we published our story, the UK pre-order page wasn’t quite ready. Now it is and it seems to confirm the HP Reverb G2 release date.

HP Reverb G2 Release Date Confirmed?

The listing from official HP retail partner, System Active, states the headset will start shipping on September 15. Usually, with retailer listings, we’d be skeptical that this was just a placeholder date, but given this is HP’s exclusive pre-order partner for the Reverb in the UK, and that the September window is mentioned multiple times (there’s even a countdown), this seems more genuine than usual. The device costs £525 in the UK (including VAT and delivery), and sells for $599 in the US.

All the same, we’ve reached out to the company to confirm the date and check that this HP Reverb G2 release date applies to other territories too. We didn’t see the date listed at other retailers yesterday, but we could well have missed something.

The VR industry has had its eye on Reverb G2 since its reveal earlier this year. Building off of the original Reverb headset, HP partnered with Microsoft and Valve for its new design. The Reverb G2 is a 4K headset with inside-out tracking powered by the Windows Mixed Reality platform, and integrated with SteamVR thanks to HP’s collaboration with Valve. Valve also adds several features seen in its own Index headset, including off-ear speakers and manual IPD adjust.

September was a little earlier than we were expecting, so this is encouraging news. It should mean that the Reverb G2 arrives in time for PC VR fans to play games like Star Wars: Squadrons with added visual clarity. We’ll be looking to bring you impressions of the device as soon as possible, so stay tuned.