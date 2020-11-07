HP Reverb G2 Unboxing – Watch PC VR’s Latest Unpacked

It’s here! The latest contender for the PC VR throne has made its way to us and we can finally bring you our HP Reverb G2 unboxing.

VR enthusiasts have been looking forward to HP’s latest stab at the VR headset since its announcement earlier in the year. Like the original Reverb, it offers incredibly high-resolution VR at 2160×2160 per eye with LCD displays. But Reverb G2 also adds two more tracking cameras, bringing the total to four for (hopefully) more stable VR. It also introduces redesigned controllers and features input from Valve, utilizing the same audio and comfort design as seen on the Index. Finally, it runs off of the same Microsoft Mixed Reality platform as its predecessor.

HP Reverb G2 Unboxing

We unpack the kit in the video above. Reverb G2 should be arriving to first pre-order customers in mid-November, so it won’t be too much longer until others get their hands on it. If you were to order one today, though, you’d likely be waiting until December at the earliest.

Unboxing Reverb G2 is one thing, but how does the kit actually stack up? We can’t answer that just yet, but rest assured we’ll be diving into the device extensively in the coming days to bring you a full review. Look for our impressions sometime in the next week, and we’ll also be comparing the kit next to its new rival, the Oculus Quest 2.

What do you make of our HP Reverb G2 unboxing? Let us know in the comments below and make sure to follow us on YouTube for plenty more VR coverage.