Upgraded HP Reverb G2 Model Now Shipping To Even More Countries

The upgraded HP Reverb G2 model is now shipping to even more countries, after it first launched in the US last October.

The upgraded Reverb G2 model is meant to address several concerns and complaints levied at the original headset, first released in late 2020. It does this by making a few hardware and software updates, including changes to the physical camera modules on the headset. HP claims these updated cameras result in a 30% increase in tracking volume compared to the original and resolved some blind spots around the waist.

There’s also a new facemask design that allows users to adjust their eye relief distance. This should mean it’s easier to dial into your own personal ‘sweet spot’ with a removable spacer, which allows the relief distance to be brought down to 9mm from the standard 15mm.

When the new model was announced in October, it was only available in select countries. HP says that the response to upgrades has been “phenomenal” so far and, and they are expanding availability to more countries. The upgraded model is now available in a total of 30 countries, including the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, many European countries and more. You can view the full list here.

There’s also some software updates that apply to all HP Reverb G2 owners, new and old models alike. Microsoft and HP have also made changes to the Windows Mixed Reality platform, which now features a new home environment that is less resource intensive and should perform better. If you want, you’re also able to bypass WMR completely on startup and head straight into SteamVR, which makes for a much nicer experience for Steam users.

Have you tried out the new Reverb G2 model? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.