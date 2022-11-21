HTC Black Friday Sales See Vive Flow & Vive Pro 2 Discounted Across Europe

HTC announced Black Friday offers beginning today in Europe, which see heavy discounts on the Vive Flow and Vive Pro 2 range.

Vive Flow is discounted €120/£120, bringing it down to €379/£379 from €499/£499. Flow is HTC’s lightweight headset designed for immersive media viewing, which released almost exactly a year ago. You can read our full review from last year here.

The Flow Black Friday offer also includes the optional controller (usually sold separately as an accessory for £64) and access to Viveport Vista Infinity “at no extra cost.” Vista Infinity is the budget version of Vive’s main Viveport service, offering access to select mobile content and apps on Flow and Focus headsets. HTC did not indicate the length of the Vista Infinity subscription provided with the Black Friday offer – we’ve reached out for clarification.

The offer is available in Europe through Vive directly, or via Amazon and other “select retailers.” It begins today and runs until December 4.

That’s not the only offer available though, with HTC’s Pro 2 range also receiving some Black Friday discounts. The Vive Pro 2 Full Kit (including the headset itself, two Vive wand controllers and two of Valve’s 2.0 SteamVR Base Stations) is discounted by €100/£100, bringing it down to €1199/£1199. The offer also includes a 12-month subscription to Viveport Infinity, bundled in at no extra cost.

If you’re just looking for the headset and don’t need the base stations or controllers, then the Vive Pro 2 headset is also available by itself, discounted by €100/£100. This brings it down to €619/£619, with 12 months of Viveport included as well. There’s also discounts for the previous range of Pro headsets, with the original Vive Pro Full Kit model and the Vive Pro Eye Full Kit discounted by €200/£200 on Amazon.

Keep an eye out for more VR sales and discounts as we approach Black Friday later this week.