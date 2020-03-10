HTC Discontinues Vive Pro and Focus Models, Reduce Price on Pro Eye Kit

HTC confirmed that the HTC Vive Pro and HTC Vive Focus headsets are now discontinued and will be replaced by their newer equivalents, the Vive Pro Eye and Vive Focus Plus, moving forward.

UploadVR reached out to HTC to confirm that Vive Pro and Vive Focus are now discontinued, after they were appearing in varying levels of availability on both the HTC consumer and enterprise sites. A HTC spokesperson confirmed that the Vive Pro and the Vive Focus “are on remaining unit sell-through and are end of life.”

This means that the headsets are discontinued but may still be available for purchase in certain regions until HTC sell through their remaining stock.

The newer Vive Pro Eye and the Vive Focus Plus headsets will still be available as the equivalent option for the now discontinued standard models. The Vive Pro Eye Full Kit has also now been reduced in price accordingly, down to $1399 — the price of the now-discontinued Vive Pro Full Kit.

“Overall, we’re simplifying our product families to Cosmos (Consumer), Vive Pro Eye (Enterprise) and Focus Plus (Stand-alone), so these changes reflect the approach,” said an HTC spokesperson. There are also new bundle configurations available for the Vive Pro eye and Focus Plus, to allow for different warranty and base station configurations.

The changes come just after HTC introduced new options to their Vive Cosmos line, including a cheaper Cosmos Play headset and a pricier Cosmos Elite headset, which uses SteamVR tracking and is now available for pre-order.

