HTC Offers Big Black Friday Discounts On Vive Cosmos Range This Week

HTC are offering big discounts off its Vive Cosmos range this week as part of Cyber Week and Black Friday sales.

The sales appear to be live in multiple regions on the HTC Vive site, including in the UK and Australia. The US sales are not live yet, but will start on the 26th.

The deals are different for each region, but are featured front and centre on HTC Vive homepage if available. If you want to check for deals in your region, they should be pretty easy to find on your country’s version of the HTC site.

HTC Vive UK Black Friday Deals

In the UK, deals are now live until Monday the 30th.

The standard Vive Cosmos mode is down to £599 (from £699), and the Cosmos Elite is down to £799 (from £899). The headset-only version of the Elite, for those who already own controllers and a lighthouse tracking system, is available at £449 (from £549).

Even better, both the Cosmos Elite and the headset-only Elite both come with a free copy of Half-Life: Alyx. The discounted prices and free Alyx promotion run until Monday the 30th.

HTC Vive US Black Friday Deals

The US sales offer similar discounts, but don’t start until Thursday.

The standard Cosmos is down to $599 (from $699) and the Elite down to $799 (from $899). The headset-only version Elite will also be available at $499 (from $549). These deals will run on the HTC site from Thursday until Monday the 30th.

Viveport and Phasmophobia Deal

Viveport annual subscriptions are also discounted at $7.50/month, down from $8.99. Unlike the headsets, this deal is available now and also comes with a free copy of Phasmophobia. The cooperative ghost-hunting game with VR support is available on Steam in Early Access now, but current and new Viveport subscribers will be able to claim a free copy of the game until November 30.