HTC Vive Cosmos Receives $100 Discount For A Limited Time

HTC is starting off the new year with a discount on their Vive Cosmos VR headset, bringing the price down $100 from $700 to $600 for a limited time only.

Celebrate the New Year with $100 off #HTCVIVECOSMOS from 1/1 – 1/10. https://t.co/DZZygLn0CE *Offer also available at participating retailers. US and CA only pic.twitter.com/0bxFghIvhR — HTC VIVE (@htcvive) January 1, 2020

The deal started on New Year’s Day and will run until next Friday, the 10th of January. It is only available in the United States and Canada, and is available on the HTC site along with select retailers.

It’s been a busy holiday season for VR – the Vive Cosmos is just one of many holiday discounts across the last couple of months in the lead up to Christmas. The Oculus Quest is now backordered, with new orders not shipping until February. The Valve Index was also temporarily unavailable after the announcement of Half-Life: Alyx. Meanwhile, some new, and potentially skewed, Steam stats may indicate that the Rift S and Valve Index both saw huge growth over December.

The Vive Cosmos has seemingly not seen the same amount of success, which could be due to its difficult $700 price point, between the $400 Oculus Quest and Rift S and the $1000 Valve Index. Whether the $100 discount for the next week will be enough to convince some people to take the plunge is up in the air. In our review of the Cosmos upon release last year, the price point was one of the major talking points in relation to the headset’s place in the current market:

“[The Cosmos is] just not enough at this stage to carve out a place in a crowded market that’s still struggling to attract new consumers. At the $699 price point, without any of its marketed add-on features included, I don’t think I can recommend buying a Cosmos when you could instead get a Rift S or Quest at nearly half the price or just save up a bit more for a Valve Index instead.”

The HTC Vive Cosmos is available to purchase for $599 until January 10 from HTC and select retailers.