HTC Vive Cosmos, Pro Headsets Discounted In UK Sale

HTC is discounting its Vive headset range in the UK this week, as part of a back to school promotional sale.

The discounts, available online through HTC in the UK , are fairly hefty and bring the price down on some of HTC’s older PC VR headsets.

Here are all the deals available on HTC Vive’s online store in the UK:

– Vive Cosmos: £549 (down from £699)

– Vive Cosmos Elite: £749 (down from £899)

– Vive Cosmos Elite Headset Only: £449 (down from £549)

– Vive Pro Full Kit: £969 (down from £1,119)

– Vive Pro Eye: £1,149 (down from £1,299)

All of these offers also include 2 months of Viveport Infinity, a subscription membership that allows you to download and play games included in the service for only the price of the ongoing subscription. It works similarly to Xbox Game Pass, but for VR games. Some popular games included with Viveport include A Fisherman’s Tale, Superhot VR, The Room VR, Cosmodread, Moss, Hyper Dash, Synth Riders and many more.

It’s also important to note that the Pro headsets listed in the sale are the older Pro models. The newer Pro 2 model was announced in May alongside the enterprise-focused HTC Vive Focus 3. Those newer headsets remain at full price, with the headset-only model of the Pro 2 available for £659 and the full Pro 2 kit available for £1299.

If you’re looking at the Cosmos headsets on sale, then you’ll want to keep the differences between models in mind. The base Cosmos is HTC’s consumer PC VR headset, which released in 2019. The Cosmos Elite models are the same headset, but with an added external tracking option that lets you use the headset with SteamVR base stations.

Those with base stations and controllers already can go for the headset-only Cosmos Elite at £449.

Will you be picking up anything in the HTC back to school sale? Let us know in the comments.