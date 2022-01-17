HTC Vive Cosmos, Pro Eye See Huge Discounts This Week

There’s another chance to pick up some of HTC’s older headsets at much cheaper prices for the remainder of January.

The company has slashed the price of the Vive Cosmos, Cosmos Elite, Vive Pro and Pro Eye headsets. You can get the Vive Cosmos, with its inside-out tracking and controllers, for $499 or £499. That’s a return to the lowest price we’ve seen for the PC VR device, though we’ve never been especially taken with the headset’s tracking.

But, if you already own some SteamVR tracking sensors and controllers, you might instead want to look at the Vive Comos Elite, which is back to its really quite good price of $399 or £399 on its own for $649/£649 with base stations and controllers. If you’re so inclined, it might be worth grabbing the headset on its own and then looking out for separate Valve base stations and Index controllers. The latter offer a much better experience than the now six-year-old Vive wands.

Finally, we also have the Pro series, which offers SteamVR tracking with high resolution and integrated audio. The Pro Eye is $1,199 for the full kit. Still quite pricey, then, but you are getting integrated eye-tracking.

Of course, HTC’s 2022 line-up, which includes the Vive Pro 2, standalone Vive Focus 3 and the Vive Flow goggles, all remain at their usual prices. You won’t be getting the latest, greatest headsets with these deals, then, but if you’re looking for a good PC VR experience and don’t want to seek out a Meta headset, these are a really good bet.