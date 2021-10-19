Every Phone HTC Says Supports Vive Flow

Last week HTC announced Vive Flow, an ultra lightweight VR headset for media viewing and passive experiences. Here are the phones it supports.

Vive Flow doesn’t support iPhones – at least not yet. For now, it doesn’t even support all Android phones. That seems to be because it requires the phone to support Miracast – but some phones which do support Miracast aren’t listed as supported.

Here are all the phones we found listed on HTC’s phone compatibility site for Flow:

ASUS

ZenPhone 7

ZenPhone 8

HTC

U11

U11+

U12+

U20 5G

LG

Velvet 5G

OnePlus

Nord 7T 5G

8T 5G

OPPO

Reno4 5G

Reno6 5G

Reno Z

R17 Pro

A73 5G

Realme

GT

7 5G

8 5G

X50 5G

X50 Pro 5G

Samsung

Galaxy A32

Galaxy A42

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S21 5G

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Sony

Xperia 1 II

Xperia 10 II

Xperia 10 III

VIVO

X50

X50 Pro 5G

X60

V21 5G

Xiaomi