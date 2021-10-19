Every Phone HTC Says Supports Vive Flow

Last week HTC announced Vive Flow, an ultra lightweight VR headset for media viewing and passive experiences. Here are the phones it supports.
Vive Flow doesn’t support iPhones – at least not yet. For now, it doesn’t even support all Android phones. That seems to be because it requires the phone to support Miracast – but some phones which do support Miracast aren’t listed as supported.
Here are all the phones we found listed on HTC’s phone compatibility site for Flow:
ASUS
- ZenPhone 7
- ZenPhone 8
HTC
- U11
- U11+
- U12+
- U20 5G
LG
- Velvet 5G
OnePlus
- Nord 7T 5G
- 8T 5G
OPPO
- Reno4 5G
- Reno6 5G
- Reno Z
- R17 Pro
- A73 5G
Realme
- GT
- 7 5G
- 8 5G
- X50 5G
- X50 Pro 5G
Samsung
- Galaxy A32
- Galaxy A42
- Galaxy A52 5G
- Galaxy S20 FE
- Galaxy S21 5G
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
Sony
- Xperia 1 II
- Xperia 10 II
- Xperia 10 III
VIVO
- X50
- X50 Pro 5G
- X60
- V21 5G
Xiaomi
- 9T
- 10 Lite
- 10T
- 11
- Redmi Note 9T