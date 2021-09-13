HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit Ships In October For $1,399

The HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit will start shipping in October, the company today confirmed.

Pre-orders for the bundle are already live in the US and will launch in Europe, Middle East and Africa on September 23rd. The kit costs £1,299 in the UK and you can also pre-order from Vive.com, Amazon, Scan or Overclockers to get a £50 voucher at the respective store. The pre-order window closes October 14th, so expect units to ship in the second half of next month.

HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit Ships Next Month

The Vive Pro 2 Full Kit includes the headset itself, two Vive wand controllers and two of Valve’s 2.0 SteamVR Base Stations. There’s also two months of the company’s VR subscription service, Viveport Infinity, thrown in too. Previously the headset had only been sold as a base model with just the device itself.

As we calculated back in May, though, you can actually get the Vive Pro 2 on its own and then buy the base stations and a pair of Valve Index controllers for $1,375. Not only are you saving yourself a little money, but the Index Controllers (which HTC has confirmed are compatible with the headset) support advanced finger detection and have analog sticks too.

It’s definitely worth doing a little digging if you’re in the market for a full PC VR kit, then. We haven’t tried the Pro 2 for ourselves yet but its specs certainly impress on paper – with dual 2448×2448 LCD panels, more than 2.6x as many pixels as the original Vive Pro. Hopefully we’ll be able to bring you some full impressions sometime in the near future.