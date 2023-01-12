HTC Vive XR Elite Launch Window Games And Apps Confirmed

Following its Vive XR Elite reveal, HTC confirmed which games and apps will arrive during the headset’s launch window.
Announced during CES 2023, Vive XR Elite is an $1100 Quest Pro competitor releasing next month. It utilizes the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 processor seen across most standalone headsets, featuring dual LCD displays with a resolution of 1920×1920 each. Supporting mixed reality with color passthrough, the Vive XR Elite supports controller-free hand tracking, while an eye tracking and face tracking add-on is also planned.
Now, we’ve got a much more comprehensive look at which games and apps are supported. During its press event HTC said content compatible with Vive Focus 3 should work on the new headset, and further titles are likely to be confirmed soon. So we’ll keep this list updated once we learn more. For now, here’s every game and app confirmed for the Vive XR Elite.
- 2MD : VR Football Unleashed
- Amid Evil
- Ancient Dungeon
- Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
- Color Connect
- Containment Initiative: Reloaded
- Cosmic Flow: A Relaxing VR Experience
- Crazy KungFu
- Crisis Brigade 2 Reloaded (formerly Crisis VRigade 2)
- Curious Alice
- Demeo
- Down The Rabbit Hole
- Engage
- Enhance VR
- Eternal Notre-Dame (VIVE ARTS deal)
- Everslaught: Invasion
- Figmin XR
- Finger Gun
- Flow Meditation
- Gadgeteer
- Gesture VR
- Glimpse
- Glue
- Gravity Sketch VR
- Green Hell VR
- (Hi)Story of a Painting: What’s the Point
- Hubris
- Hyper Dash
- Immersed
- Ironlights
- Jupiter & Mars
- Last Labyrinth
- Les Mills Bodycombat
- Librarium
- Loco Dojo Unleashed
- Maestro: The Masterclass
- Magic Keys
- Mare
- Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass
- Nature Treks
- Ninja Legends
- Noda
- Open Brush
- Paradiddle
- Patchworld
- Pieces & Peace
- Player 22
- PokerStars VR
- Puzzling Places
- RemindVR: Daily Meditation
- RuinsMagus
- Runner
- Sam and Max: This Time It’s Virtual!
- Shores of Loci
- Silhouette
- Skyworld: Kingdom Brawl
- Space Slurpies
- Squingle
- STYLY：VR PLATFORM FOR ULTRA EXPERIENCE
- Sumalab
- Sushi Ben VR (in development, launches 2023)
- Swarm – including multi-player Champion’s Update
- Tea For God (Demo For Launch)
- The Last Clockwinder
- Tokyo Chronos
- Toss
- Tracing Paint: The Pollock Krasner Studio
- TRIPP
- Ultrawings 2
- Unplugged
- VeeR: Videos and Movies Platform
- Vivebrant
- VIVE Dreaming
- Virtual Desktop
- VIVE Browser
- VIVE Sync
- Viveport Video
- Void Room
- vSpatial
- Warplanes: WW1 Fighters
- YouCalligrapher
- Yuki
- Zombieland: Headshot Fever
Vive XR Elite pre-orders are available now through the official Vive website.