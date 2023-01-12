HTC Vive XR Elite Launch Window Games And Apps Confirmed

Following its Vive XR Elite reveal, HTC confirmed which games and apps will arrive during the headset’s launch window.

Announced during CES 2023, Vive XR Elite is an $1100 Quest Pro competitor releasing next month. It utilizes the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 processor seen across most standalone headsets, featuring dual LCD displays with a resolution of 1920×1920 each. Supporting mixed reality with color passthrough, the Vive XR Elite supports controller-free hand tracking, while an eye tracking and face tracking add-on is also planned.

Now, we’ve got a much more comprehensive look at which games and apps are supported. During its press event HTC said content compatible with Vive Focus 3 should work on the new headset, and further titles are likely to be confirmed soon. So we’ll keep this list updated once we learn more. For now, here’s every game and app confirmed for the Vive XR Elite.

2MD : VR Football Unleashed

Amid Evil

Ancient Dungeon

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Color Connect

Containment Initiative: Reloaded

Cosmic Flow: A Relaxing VR Experience

Crazy KungFu

Crisis Brigade 2 Reloaded (formerly Crisis VRigade 2)

Curious Alice

Demeo

Down The Rabbit Hole

Engage

Enhance VR

Eternal Notre-Dame (VIVE ARTS deal)

Everslaught: Invasion

Figmin XR

Finger Gun

Flow Meditation

Gadgeteer

Gesture VR

Glimpse

Glue

Gravity Sketch VR

Green Hell VR

(Hi)Story of a Painting: What’s the Point

Hubris

Hyper Dash

Immersed

Ironlights

Jupiter & Mars

Last Labyrinth

Les Mills Bodycombat

Librarium

Loco Dojo Unleashed

Maestro: The Masterclass

Magic Keys

Mare

Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass

Nature Treks

Ninja Legends

Noda

Open Brush

Paradiddle

Patchworld

Pieces & Peace

Player 22

PokerStars VR

Puzzling Places

RemindVR: Daily Meditation

RuinsMagus

Runner

Sam and Max: This Time It’s Virtual!

Shores of Loci

Silhouette

Skyworld: Kingdom Brawl

Space Slurpies

Squingle

STYLY：VR PLATFORM FOR ULTRA EXPERIENCE

Sumalab

Sushi Ben VR (in development, launches 2023)

Swarm – including multi-player Champion’s Update

Tea For God (Demo For Launch)

The Last Clockwinder

Tokyo Chronos

Toss

Tracing Paint: The Pollock Krasner Studio

TRIPP

Ultrawings 2

Unplugged

VeeR: Videos and Movies Platform

Vivebrant

VIVE Dreaming

Virtual Desktop

VIVE Browser

VIVE Sync

Viveport Video

Void Room

vSpatial

Warplanes: WW1 Fighters

YouCalligrapher

Yuki

Zombieland: Headshot Fever

Vive XR Elite pre-orders are available now through the official Vive website.