Viveport Users Get Free Access Upcoming Live VR Events In Sansar

There’s an added bonus in-store for HTC Viveport users this month – access to the latest live events inside Sansar.

Two events are coming up inside the virtual socializing platform which can be experienced either inside VR or on flat screens. The first is, Tobacco Dock Virtual, and users will also be able to take part in events from the upcoming Lost Horizon season for free. A season pass for the festival usually costs $20.

Tobacco Dock Virtual recreates the London venue for a weekend of live music and more on April 2nd and 3rd. Events include a Chase and Status DJ set and performances from Adam Beyer, Jaden Thompson and more. Plus you’ll be able to fully explore the venue, which has hosted events like EGX Rezzed in the past.

Lost Horizon, meanwhile, is a digital venue for music and art, created by the team behind the Shangri-La installation at the Glastonbury music festival. Free events for Viveport users include DJ sets from the Monster Cat label and a showcase from Ed Banger Records. These shows kick off on April 10th and run right through to mid-May.

To be clear, the offer is available for all Viveport users, not just Viveport Infinity subscribers. You can grab codes for free passes from here and, once signed into Sansar itself, redeem the codes from HTC.

Live VR events have seen a boost over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and, while they can’t match the real-life experience, they’re currently the closest you can get to them. Will you be taking part in Sansar’s live events? Let us know in the comments below.