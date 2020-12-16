Huge Dash Dash World Update Adds 90Hz, Virtual Steering, Cross-Play And Much More

Developer MotionX Studio is this week rolling out a huge update for its VR karting game, Dash Dash World, with some big new features.

First off, the 2.0 update arrives as Dash Dash World launches on SteamVR (it’s currently available on Quest, Rift and coming to PSVR) and, yes, includes cross-play between the different versions. Plus, if you’re playing on Quest 2, you can expect a visual overhaul for the game and support for the headset’s new 90hz mode. Check out the trailer below.

Dash Dash World Update Trailer

Also arriving in 2.0 is a new virtual steering option that lets you grab the wheel with your VR controllers and simulate turning for a more immersive experience. It will definitely be interesting to see how this option fares next to stick-based turning.

We’re not done yet; there’s also three new maps to speed across, more campaigns, overhauled lighting and even support for up to eight players in multiplayer. The update arrives tomorrow, just ahead of Dash Dash’s Frosty Season event. Starting Dec 24 and running through to February, new challenges and trials will feature in the game.

Dash Dash hit Quest back in October and offers a VR-first take on the karting genre. Not only to players grab power-ups but they then aim and fire them with their controllers. Avatar customization, a full story mode and more round out the game’s offerings. There’s definitely more here than a lot of other VR karting titles, then.

Will you be checking out the Dash Dash World update tomorrow? Let us know in the comments below!