Huge PSVR Games Sale Kicks Off On PlayStation Store

There’s some huge savings to be had on PSVR games over on the PlayStation Store.

A dedicated page for the deals isn’t live on the US store yet (though you can find the UK deals here), but Reddit user DuranFanWI has highlighted some key price cuts right here.

The deal includes some of the usual picks, with sales on Gorn, Astro Bot, Blood & Truth, The Walking Dead and plenty of other headset highlights from the past five years.

If you’re asking us, it’s time to give Iron Man VR a look at $19.99, and the excellent survival horror game, The Persistence, is a steal at $10.19. We weren’t keen on this year’s port of Doom 3 to PSVR, but many others were so it might satisfy you at $9.99.

Oh, and we can’t pass up another mention of the excellent Ghost Giant for $9.99. That’s over half off for one of the platform’s best narrative-driven titles. If you need to cross-check any other potential purchases, make sure to check our list of the 25 best PSVR games.

With most of PSVR’s biggest titles for 2021 — including Doom 3, Fracked and Arashi — now out, it’s a good time to dive into the headset’s catalog to unearth any gems you might’ve missed. We are still looking forward to the launch of Wanderer later this year and, of course, there’s much more to learn about PS5 VR in 2022 but, with things now winding down for the headset, you should take this chance.

Are you going to pick anything up in the PSVR sale? Let us know in the comments below!