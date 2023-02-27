Demo Available For PSVR 2 Puzzler Humanity

Become a shining Shiba Inu and lead the masses back into the light.

You can try a demo of Humanity now.

The game was teased all the way back in 2019 and is finally coming PSVR 2 and PSVR in May with a demo available now, Sony revealed last week.

You can check out the game in the trailer below:

An official blog post on Sony’s website teases that the game’s early stages make it seem like a “rather peaceful action puzzler, but as you proceed through the story, it will transform into battles on a massive scale.” Here’s the official description:

A unique blend of devious puzzle-solving and platformer-action mechanics, HUMANITY’s ever-changing and eclectic gameplay experience will have you lead a horde of ever-forward-marching people into the light. Place commands to direct the masses to turn, jump, push, float, climb (and more!) to salvation. Venture through a robust, 90-level narrative-driven story mode filled with mind-bending challenges, bosses, and a wide array of optional cosmetic unlockables. There’s more! Dream up an obstacle course to put the humans through the wringer, or try your hand at crafting a puzzle to challenge others and share it with the world!

Players trying out the demo should note that none of their progress from the demo period will carry over to the full version of the game.