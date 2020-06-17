Humble Fight For Racial Justice Bundle Includes Elite Dangerous, With VR Compatibility

The new Humble Fight For Racial Justice Bundle is raising money for relevant organisations in light of the Black Lives Matter movement, and it includes a copy of Elite Dangerous on Steam, which is compatible with VR headsets. You can pay $30 or more for the bundle, all of which goes to relevant organisations and includes games totaling $1,200 in value.

In light of the Black Lives Matter movement, there have been a number of different game bundles popping up in order to raise money for relevant organisations and charities. The first prominent one was the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality on Itch.io, which ended yesterday and including 1,741 games for just $7 — it raised over $8.1M. However, while we didn’t spot any high profile VR titles in that bundle that we could tell, the Humble Fight For Racial Justice Bundle does include Elite Dangerous, which does have a VR mode. So far Humble Bundle has already raised $1.6M with over five days to go.

The chosen organisations for the bundle are the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, Race Forward, and The Bail Project. Unlike other Humble Bundles, all of the proceeds go to these organisations, with no split for the Humble organisation or the game developers. By default, the amount you choose to pay is split between the three organisations equally, but you can adjust the split to your preference.

You can donate any amount for the bundle, but if it’s under $30 USD you won’t receive the associated games and it will just be considered a straight donation to the organisations. Any donation of $30 USD or above will grant you a copy of Elite Dangerous and heaps of other non-VR PC games too. You can view the full list here.

The bundle is for an excellent cause and you get a ridiculous amount of games for the price. It’s also a great time to get into Elite Dangerous if you haven’t already — the game just received a new Fleet Carriers update.

The Humble Fight For Racial Justice Bundle is available online now for a limited time.