Humble Fall VR Bundle Includes Saints & Sinners For Just $17

The Humble Fall VR Bundle just launched today and includes up to 8 great VR games like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners at an insane value of only $17.

Just like all Humble Bundles, you get to choose the amount you pay and customize how much of your money goes towards Humble, how much goes towards charities, and how much goes towards the developers.

Humble VR Fall Bundle

This bundle is available in four tiers: paying at least $1 gives you A-Tech Cybernetic, Archangel: Hellfire – Fully Loaded, and Killing Floor Incursion; paying at least $10 adds Raw Data to the bundle; paying at least $12.75 adds I Expect You To Die and Creed: Rise to Glory to the bundle; and finally paying at least $17 adds The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Zero Caliber to the bundle.

All games are provided via Steam keys, so they should work using an SteamVR headset such as a Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, or Windows MR device.

There have been lots of great VR game deals this year, but this might take the cake for sheer value. Each of the games in this bundle are quite good and worth playing, so getting them all so cheaply is a real steal. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is, without a doubt, one of the best VR games to date so it’s worth the price of the bundle alone for sure. Everything else is just gravy.

Do you plan on grabbing the Humble Fall VR Bundle? The deal is live for two weeks so you have until around November 24th to pull the trigger. Let us know down in the comments below!