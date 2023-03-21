New Humble Store VR Sale Discounts Nearly 100 PC VR Games

The Humble Store VR sale is now live, discounting nearly 100 PC VR games.

Joining the ongoing Steam Spring Sale 2023, the Humble Store VR sale doesn’t include nearly as many PC VR games, but there’s still good discounts. That ranges from more recent hits like Bonelab at $31.99 (20% off) and Red Matter 2 at $22.49 (25% off), to other acclaimed games like Unplugged (60% off) and Pistol Whip (30% off). Otherwise, this mostly includes older games like VTOL VR (30% off) and I Expect You To Die (36% off), with indies like Bean Stalker, Time Lock and Blind hitting 90% off.

You can find the full discounted games list here, and these are the biggest Humble Store VR sale highlights:

For anyone looking to buy more PC VR games, comparing these offers against the Steam Spring Sale is advised as discounts differ between them. While some games like Sprint Vector have discount parity, others like Sniper Elite VR, Espire 1: VR Operative and After The Fall are cheaper directly through Steam. Conversely, The Exorcist: Legion VR, Zero Caliber VR and Into The Radius have better discounts through Humble and can be redeemed on Steam.

The Humble Store VR sale lasts until March 24, ending at 10am PT.