Humble VR Sale Sees Big Discounts For Skyrim VR, Superhot & More

A new VR sale on the Humble Store has cropped up that’s offering some pretty big discounts on some prominent PC VR games.

It seems like it’s sale time of the year, because this new Humble VR Sale is running at the same time as the Oculus Summer Sale, and even features some of the same titles too. This Humble sale is only set to last a little while longer though, wrapping up at 10am PST on August 6th, whereas the Oculus Summer Sale runs until the end of August 9.

Perhaps the biggest bargain in the Humble VR Sale is on Skyrim VR, which is 70% off and down to just $17.99. Skyrim VR remains one of the most popular and iconic VR experiences to date, and it’s rare to see it come down in price so heavily. Bethesda’s other VR title, Fallout 4 VR, is discounted down 70% as well, available for $17.99.

If you’re looking something more crime-based (in which case we’re worried about you), L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files is 50% off, bringing it down to just $14.99. Or if sci-fi is your more your jam, then you could check out Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, down 30% for $20.99, or Borderlands 2 VR, down 50% for $24.99.

Superhot is also available for just $14.99, down 40%, which might be a good option if you don’t feel like buying it in a bundle with Pistol Whip in the Oculus Summer Sale.

While all these games are on sale through the Humble Store, you’ll receive a Steam key to redeem the game after purchase. Unlike the Oculus Summer Sale where your purchases can only be used with Oculus hardware, redeeming a game on Steam will let you use the game on any SteamVR-compatible headset.

It’s also worth mentioning that all of these Humble discounts are for PC VR versions of games only, and not for the Oculus Quest. Even if the game supports cross-buy between Rift and Quest, you won’t get that advantage from these games — cross-buy only applies to PC VR games bought on the Oculus Store, and not Steam versions of games.

You can view the full list of discounted games in the Humble VR Sale here, which runs until 10am PST on August 6.