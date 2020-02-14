Huge Humble VR Sale Discounts Walking Dead, Budget Cuts 2 And More

Not content with the amazing VR Humble Bundle that went on sale earlier this week? This expanded Humble VR Sale offers some of the best discounts we’ve seen in a while.

Headlining the sale is a slice off of The Walking Dead: Saints And Sinners. It’s just a 10% discount, taking it down to $44.99, but the game only released a few weeks ago. Plus we happen to think it’s quite excellent.

“Despite its minor issues like relatively boring environments, repetitive mission structure, and human AI that leaves a bit to be desired, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners is easily the best zombie game in VR to date,” we said in our review. “The shooting mechanics feel heavy and impactful and melee is extremely violent in just the right ways. There’s plenty of depth between the survival systems and crafting mechanics and it packs a large and dense adventure unlike anything else out there.”

There’s also 15% off the recently-released Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency, taking it to $25.48. We also really liked that one.

If you’re looking for deeper savings, how about $17.49 for the excellent Red Matter? Or $11.99 for Duck Season, the Boneworks precursor from Stress Level Zero? A special shout out, as always, goes to A Fisherman’s Tale, too, which is available for $9.74.

Overall this is a really decent sale. You should especially consider taking a look if you’re planning to get a PC VR headset within the next month to play Half-Life: Alyx. Yesterday Valve gave word that the long-awaited title would be arriving March 23, so you’ll have some time to clear through anything you buy this week.

