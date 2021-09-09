I Expect You To Die 2 Made $1 Million In Less Than A Week

August’s launch of I Expect You To Die 2 seems to have gone down well for developer Schell Games.

The VR-exclusive puzzle title, which followed up the 2016 original, made over $1 million in revenue in less than a week after its launch on August 24. Schell announced the news today, confirming the game had topped charts on the Oculus store and Steam’s VR listings. The game also launched on PSVR, and went on sale the same day the Oculus Quest 2 returned to sale after a month-long recall.

“This is an important milestone, not just for us and our business, but for the ever-growing VR market,” studio CEO Jesse Schell said in a prepared statement. “VR-first franchises like I Expect You To Die can succeed and studios should pay attention to where this market is going.”

The first game in the series was also a big success for VR, generating $3 million in revenue over two years of sale on PC VR and PSVR headsets and earning a further $1 million when it launched on Oculus Quest a year later. Schell didn’t confirm where the sequel had seen the most sales thus far.

The success is well-deserved; we said the game was a worthy follow-up to the original in our review last month. We know Schell Games is already working on at least one other VR project, which will look to balance VR physics and interaction.