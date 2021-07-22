I Expect You To Die 2 Arrives Aug. 24 For PSVR, Quest, PC VR

I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy and the Liar is launching on August 24th for all major headsets and is shaping up to be a must-buy sequel.

Earlier this summer Jamie Feltham tried out a tiny slice of the title from Pittsburgh-based Schell Games and now we’ve played through half of its six mission story arc. We’re going to avoid spoilers, but we’ve tried enough of this seated experience to say that if you enjoyed the first I Expect You To Die, this is looking like exactly what you’d want out of a sequel to its inventive escape room-like puzzles.

The game is priced $24.99 on SteamVR, Oculus Quest and PlayStation VR with a 10% discount on PSVR and Quest if you pre-order. Schell released a new mixed reality trailer with the launch date announcement today that you can check out below:

The title includes the voice talent of Wil Wheaton and the studio released a video last month showing the opening credits with a song performed by Puddles Pity Party.

The developers of I Expect You To Die 2 have a remarkable knack for puzzles that can be both frustrating and rewarding, requiring you to think creatively about your surroundings and alternating between periods of long contemplation and suddenly rushed panic. For about 15 minutes I found myself going through a pile of items on the floor in one of the missions and afraid to open a drawer that led to my death previously — only to realize the solution was right where I expected it to be all along. It is incredible how VR can test patience in unexpected ways — if you die in this game you go back to the beginning of the puzzle. If it took you 20 minutes and 10 tries to get through a section, once you know the path the correct steps will get you back in mere seconds. But your brain still has a stinging memory of those failed attempts and it might feel impossible to fight off the anger of needing to go through it all again, even if it just takes a few seconds.

That’s what to expect from I Expect You To Die 2: The Spy And The Liar. We can’t wait to finish off the rest of the story and will have a full review for you when the game launches on August 24th!