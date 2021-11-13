Iceland Tourism Video Mocks Meta’s Connect Keynote With ‘The Icelandverse’

Iceland’s new tourism promo brilliantly mocks last month’s Connect conference from Meta, asking people to step into ‘the Icelandverse’.

The video, embedded below, sees the Visit Iceland group lampoon Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse presentation, in which the CEO painted a picture of a future in which people commonly wore VR headsets to meet up with others online for both work and play. But ‘Chief Visionary Officer’ Zack Mossbergsson (who looks more than a little familiar) argues that you can connect the world “without being super weird” and that you don’t need “silly-looking headsets”.

Welcome To The Icelandverse

In the Icelandverse, we’re told, you can do all sorts of things like look at moss (without touching it), or pick up volcanic rocks. And, in fairness, a dip in a hot spring does sound a fair bit more appealing than playing a game of basketball with a robot right now. I don’t think Iceland has Beat Saber, though, so it’s give and take.

If you need a refresher on exactly what this is all based on, check out the Connect keynote from last month right below.

So, where would you rather head? The Icelandverse or the Metaverse? Let us know in the comments below!