Immersed Launches Free Oculus Quest App To Work On Your PC Or Mac In VR

A new productivity app called Immersed brings your full PC or Mac into VR and is now officially available for free download in the Oculus Store for Quest.

The app was announced as coming soon to Quest a while back and it is a bit of a mashup between Virtual Desktop and Bigscreen, with a focus toward productivity in VR and a tier that allows usage of the basic app for free with your computer’s actual monitor setup plus one extra simulated monitor. There’s also a paid tier, though, at $14.99 per month (as of this writing) which adds more simulated screens which is tailored toward small teams working together inside virtual reality.

There’s also an enterprise pricing tier planned as well but below is a break down of the features available in the two tiers available at launch.

“Desktop” Free:

Desktop in VR (hi-res, lag-free)

1 Additional Virtual Monitor

Virtual Webcam

Offline Mode

Public Virtual Co-Working

Remote Desktop coming soon