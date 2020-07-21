In Death: Unchained To Get DLC This Year, New Content Not Planned For PC/PSVR

In Death: Unchained makes its way onto Oculus Quest this week with all-new content, but there’s yet more to come.

Developer Superbright is currently planning to add new DLC to the game in time for Halloween. “It’s something we’re really pumped about,” CEO Wojtek Podgorski told us in a Q&A we’ll publish tomorrow. “Developing Unchained was about juggling on multiple fronts, but with the DLC we can focus on using all of that knowledge, all the little tricks and ideas we learnt and just focus on creating new content.”

No word on exactly what the DLC will include right now, but Halloween seems an appropriate time to release new content for a game about descending the depths of hell to slay demons, no?

On that front, Superbright currently isn’t planning to bring Unchained’s new content — including a new level called The Abyss — to the original In Death on PC VR and PSVR headsets.

“The products diverged early, and not only in obvious ways, and it’s not “In Death by Solfar” but “In Death on Quest by Superbright” now,” Wojtek explained. “The ability to focus on Quest was what made it possible in the first place. We love Quest, we think it’s the first true consumer-ready headset, it’s the future and this is where the game plays the way it’s been meant to be played.”

In Death: Unchained releases on July 23rd on Oculus Quest. We’ll have a full review of the game ready for launch. For now, you can check out some of the big changes to the game we’ve spotted in a preview build.